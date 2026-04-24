SOS! Support Songbook South Inspiration Weekend

For over a decade, Songbook South has been dedicated to empowering the next generation of musical leaders right here in Shreveport, Louisiana. This year, we are hosting our 11th Annual Inspiration Weekend and High School Vocal Competition: Great American Songbook Edition at the Hurley School of Music at Centenary College of Louisiana.

Our mission is simple: To provide regional vocalists who have strong interest in music theater, jazz and popular song, development of skills through intense, creative performance study mentored by world-class, professional performers and instructors.





Unfortunately, we recently lost one of our top donors to our program and must now fill the gap. To make this transformative weekend a reality, we need to raise $5,000 in the next month.





Out of all the applicants nationwide, up to 10 exceptional high school finalists will be selected to travel to Shreveport to compete live on stage.

Your generous donation will go directly toward funding the operations of this intensive weekend, specifically covering:

World-Class Clinicians: Funding intensive coaching and masterclasses led by industry professionals, including international jazz vocalists and Broadway experts. Production & Venue Costs: Covering stage management, professional sound engineering, and materials at Centenary College.

By partnering with us, you are not just funding an event—you are directly mentoring a young artist, building community leaders, and ensuring the preservation of the Great American Songbook.

We invite you to join our community of supporters. If you are unable to give financially, please keep our students and faculty in your prayers, and consider sharing our campaign link with your network.

Thank you for investing in the future of these incredible young performers!