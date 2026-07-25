SOS Adventure Missions Trip to Nairobi Kenya

Check out this preview video from SOS adventure!

https://youtu.be/wSmmNBFIqis





Mission:

Mathare is one of the oldest, largest, and most densely populated slums in Nairobi, Kenya. It is severely difficult to find utilities and clean water. It is home to around 500,000 people, squeezed into a narrow strip of land about 3 square kilometers big. They need the Lord!





Kelly and I (photo: https://drive.google.com/file/d/1ftjrROwgSiG5N-t8G8vqtYbcadi_NmRJ/view?usp=drivesdk) will be joining the SOS Adventure team, an international missions program, to help bring the knowledge of Jesus Christ, the only One who saves, redeems, restores, and knows each one of us in our hearts. What great hope lies in the Lord, and He is waiting for them!





If you would like to support me in my mission to go overseas and help spread the Gospel, please partner by helping to cover the airfare and program costs. This fundraiser is for my transportation and program fees alone and any way that you can support me would be a blessing!





The program runs from August 8th to 18th and we are so excited!!! :D





Prayer:

Please pray for us as well. You prayers are valuable! If you would like to pray, please follow the Lord's leading and consider lifting up the following to our Lord:

The Lord would prepare and open hearts The Spirit would move mightily For boldness Acts 4:31 That we would flow openly with the Spirit and not hinder His words/works Health and safety for everyone involved Unity and being of one mind The Lord would prepare us in the weeks leading up to the trip - spiritually, emotionally, mentally, physically





Thank you so much for your support in God's hand to the nations! I am honored to be a part of this program and am grateful for kind hearts towards the Lord who wish to partner with us on this journey. Your love and support are so appreciated, and may the love of God bless you and show you favor as you walk in His ways.





Much Love,

Christine