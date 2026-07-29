Sorry, I'm desperate and embarrassed

I am divorced and my ex husband won't see my daughter. She is in therapy and suicidal. I am depressed, broke, taking care of my daughter and my mother with dementia. I am behind on everything and $25,000 won't get me everything I need but it would help. I'm behind on every bill, car broke down and I need a new one. I have no way to get my daughter to school this upcoming school year. I need to be able to take my mom to doctor appointments. I feel like giving up too, why can't I find a way to get all the things we need. I work full time and a part time job and I still have nothing left after the bills. Would you please be so kind to help!! Thank you in advance, if you don't have money to donate we accept prayers.