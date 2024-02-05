Support for the Fox Family

Sophie Fox has been playing competitive soccer since she was seven years old. She has dreams of playing professional soccer for her country. In her Grade 11 year, Sophie secretly applied to Rome City Institute in Rome, Italy, thinking she would not be accepted. To her surprise, she was! While this is amazing news for her family, it also comes with quite a large financial strain.The family is a modest blended family, raising 6 children together. Mom, who lives in London, was just severed from her employment of over 10 years. Ontario and Canada do not offer supports for their athletes to rise and represent our country, and as Rome City Institute is considered an unapproved international school, all grants provided from Sophie’s RESP (20% of the total amount Mom has saved) will be clawed back by our government. No funding is available to the family, and costs will be approximately $50,000/annually for three years.

Jump Start does a wonderful job at supporting young kids in sports, but sadly nothing exists for support beyond the beginner level.

Perhaps it’s not important to some to crowd fund for this, but for a young person with a dream and a Mom who stands behind her daughter, support is needed. Crowd funding is a brilliant concept – support from many for a meaningful impact on one.

Anything we can do to help this family so a young woman can live her dream is incredibly appreciated.

Sheila Wadsworth

Family Friend