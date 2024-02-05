Campaign Image

Support for the Fox Family

Goal:

 CAD $10,000

Raised:

 CAD $265

Campaign created by Sheila Wadsworth

Campaign funds will be received by Kelly Swanson

Support for the Fox Family

Sophie Fox has been playing competitive soccer since she was seven years old. She has dreams of playing professional soccer for her country. In her Grade 11 year, Sophie secretly applied to Rome City Institute in Rome, Italy, thinking she would not be accepted. To her surprise, she was! While this is amazing news for her family, it also comes with quite a large financial strain.The family is a modest blended family, raising 6 children together. Mom, who lives in London, was just severed from her employment of over 10 years. Ontario and Canada do not offer supports for their athletes to rise and represent our country, and as Rome City Institute is considered an unapproved international school, all grants provided from Sophie’s RESP (20% of the total amount Mom has saved) will be clawed back by our government. No funding is available to the family, and costs will be approximately $50,000/annually for three years.

Jump Start does a wonderful job at supporting young kids in sports, but sadly nothing exists for support beyond the beginner level.

Perhaps it’s not important to some to crowd fund for this, but for a young person with a dream and a Mom who stands behind her daughter, support is needed. Crowd funding is a brilliant concept – support from many for a meaningful impact on one.

Anything we can do to help this family so a young woman can live her dream is incredibly appreciated.

Sheila Wadsworth
Family Friend

Recent Donations
Show:
Anonymous Giver
$ 50.00 CAD
10 months ago

What a joy to have seen her grow and develop as a student-athlete these past five years of high school.

Jamie
$ 75.00 CAD
11 months ago

Go get em’ and achieve all of your goals girl!!

Anonymous Giver
$ 60.00 CAD
11 months ago

Good luck Sophie!

Will
$ 30.00 CAD
11 months ago

Go after your dreams Sophie and make us proud!

Sheila
$ 50.00 CAD
11 months ago

Good luck Sophie...one day you will be the face for Canada!

Updates

Follow this campaign to get email notifications when the campaign owner posts an update.

Prayer Requests

Click the Pray button to let the campaign owner know you are praying for them.

Campaigns Near Me

GiveSendGo

The place where help and hope go hand in hand.

Start a GiveSendGoSupport GiveSendGo