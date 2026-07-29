Sophia' Laser Surgeries Sophia

Sophia is a very smart and creative 12 year old. At the age of 10 she was in a fire that gave her third and forth degree burns on both of her legs. We are now at the stage where she needs four more surgeries to help her with growing ligaments and smoothing out her scars. We live approximately 50 miles from the burn center that will be doing her surgeries. This causes us a problem because I am disabled and do not drive.. Any money that is raised will go to transportation and basic daily living. She is still having to wear to ware her compression dressing and cannot spend alot of time in the sun. Anything you can donate would be much appreciated. We also ask for prayers as she and I finish this journey of her..