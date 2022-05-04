Support SonOfEnos Independent Media

Your contribution will help support my work as an independent journalist, videographer, and all around Freedom Fighter. It will help me to recoup the expenses incurred travelling to (and often speaking at) Freedom Rallies, as well as help to pay for the services of online translators as many of the clips I use in my video productions are Russian or Ukrainian. 


Thank You and God Bless

Anonymous Giver
$ 20.00 CAD
5 hours ago

YOU ARE THE BEST PERSON and VERY IMPORTANT world, religion & news info REPORTER !!! THANK YOU !

Anonymous Giver
$ 10.00 CAD
17 hours ago

Thanks for all that you do. God Bless you.

Anonymous Giver
$ 35.00 CAD
23 hours ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 100.00 CAD
1 day ago

I never paid much attention to politics until the 2016 US election when for the first time in 50 years I voted Republican. I am now on the fence about DJT, as I fear he might turn out to be “the snake” from the story he often relays at his rally’s. I thoroughly enjoy your well-researched podcasts and thank you for all the time and energy expended to make them. Please keep ‘em coming! JW

Anonymous Giver
$ 50.00 CAD
1 day ago

Thanks for the information you provide. I too belonged to a Zionist church for a few years. I was talking with my neighbor after a few drinks and I can't remember what remark I may have made but his response was, "You can't be a Christian if you don't support Israel". Being born again, this shook me. Always wondered how the parasite of satanism would take over Christianity. It's worldwide

Oregon
$ 20.00 CAD
2 days ago

Godspeed brother 🙏🏼

Alan
$ 20.00 CAD
2 days ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 2500.00 CAD
3 days ago

Keep trucking my friend! I understand the fatigue and I'm not even on the front lines

Anonymous Giver
$ 100.00 CAD
3 days ago

Thanks so much for all you do. Jan

Anonymous Giver
$ 131.00 CAD
3 days ago

Long time. First time dono.

DearInTheHeadlights
$ 25.00 CAD
3 days ago

Your most recent video has to be one of your best yet. So much information! I do wish you would say who the people are in the clips you show. Like that young woman with all the info on Harper - I'd like to hear more from her. Anyway, thanks for the great vids.

Zelphian
$ 20.00 CAD
3 days ago

live free or die

Anonymous Giver
$ 100.00 CAD
3 days ago

Keep up the good fight my friend

Anonymous Giver
$ 100.00 CAD
3 days ago

I find your content to be of great value, that being said, money is tight, but I will try my best to donate as much as I possibly can. I am Canadian.

Ron
$ 20.00 CAD
3 days ago

God Bless You, SOE !!!!!!! I JUST LEFT MY CHURCH ALSO....I WON'T STAND WITH THE JEW PIGS !!!!!!! RON

Anonymous Giver
$ 10.00 CAD
3 days ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 20.00 CAD
4 days ago

Hope this helps!

Anonymous Giver
$ 20.00 CAD
4 days ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 80.00 CAD
4 days ago

Much love. Please keep up the good work.

Anonymous Giver
$ 20.00 CAD
4 days ago

