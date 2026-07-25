Sonia homelessness

Hi My name is Sonia Margarita and I'm 53 years old on disability for copd and fibromyalgia and arthritis. Last month I made the mistake of trusting someone I paid to rent a room and turned out they were scammers and they got 1100.00 from me which was majority of my disability check so I have been homeless in my truck ever since. I'm in SC but I'm looking and putting in applications for apartments in sc and nc for apartments and rooms but everyone wants first and last month or deposit and i just need help getting all the money together or even just enough for a hotel for one night so I can rest and clean up properly. Thank you in advance for any assistance or consideration. I can be reached at 864-274-8784 or renmargar73@gmail.com.



