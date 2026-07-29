Songs that Speak Conference is a gathering of worship leaders, christian artists and music lovers to be inspired and equipped to impact their churches and communities through authentic, biblical, and creative kingdom music.





This event will take place on October 23-24 2026 at New Covenant Church in Pleasant Garden North Carolina.





Whether you are an aspiring songwriter, a worship-leader looking for a fresh sound, or a lone independent artist looking for a family of like-minded creatives, this conference is for YOU!





Experience a weekend of fresh original songs, practical seminars, connecting with independent artists, and hearing inspiring stories from local heroes that are sharing the love of Christ through business, advocacy, and community service.





We’re less than 5 months away and we need your support. Your donation can help us pay hard working artists and team members who are sharing their time, talent and treasure to make this conference life-changing.





Join us as we build community through songs that speak!