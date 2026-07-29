Support Songket Residency Bali

Songket Residency Bali is an independent not-for-profit initiative connecting local Songket artisans, contemporary artists, and hospitality spaces through workshops, cultural exchange, and regenerative travel.

Your support will help us develop educational programmes, organise workshops, provide materials for local artisans, and build partnerships that preserve Bali's living textile heritage while creating meaningful cultural experiences.

Every contribution helps create new opportunities for local artisans and ensures that traditional knowledge continues to be shared with future generations.

Thank you for supporting Songket Residency Bali.

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