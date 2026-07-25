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Something good before the end.

Goal$200 USD
Raised$0 USD

Fundraiser created bySteven Hampton

Fundraiser funds will be received by Steven Hampton

Something good before the end.

Long story short, I am in a nursing home, though I am not elderly. I came here after falling ill late in 2025 that required me to get surgeries and treatment. Along the way I was diagnosed with heart and respiratory failure as well as Diabetes and hypertension with dangerously high blood pressure. After a month in a hospital I was sent to a nursing home to recover. It has been 8 months. In that time I have literally lost everything. My home, my meager savings, my clothes, and everything I owned. My former roommate stole and sold my belongings, moved out as rent was due and even stole an amount of cash I inherited. I have $1 and 3 cents to my name. My insurance is pressuring me to leave the nursing home and is hinting at refusing to pay for my long list of medications. I have tried other crowd funding and never got even 1 view, so I don't expect anything here either. My destiny is to end up on the streets, my treatments pointless. I was also denied food stamps and disability despite all my medical records and medications. I am down to the line and almost out of time. I will most likely be outside sometime this Summer or early fall, and being in my condition without medications, treatment and midwestern heat… that will be it. So in all honesty this is really just a last plea for a few dollars. I don't expect even 1 penny. All I even hope for is to doordash pizza hot pockets and have a taste of something not designed for elderly people before I "go". I'm not crying about it, it's just the way it is. I have no family, friends here or anyone to rely on so I'm begging. I'm not asking for a home, car, luxuries. Maybe just some junk food and a pair of scissors to cut my hair. Little things people take for granted are all I'm hoping for at this point.


And I'm not much for begging. Nobody ever gave me anything.

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