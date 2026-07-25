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Someone's Daughter

Raised$3,010 AUD

Fundraiser created byJanie Hoogesteger

Fundraiser funds will be received by Janie Hoogesteger

Someone's Daughter

Some stories are uncomfortable to hear.

Not because they’re shameful—but because they challenge what we think we know.

This is the story of a woman who is a brave, intelligent, hardworking mum who has been fighting battles most people will never see. She has survived trauma, betrayal, control and financial hardship, yet she continues to show up every day for her children with incredible and unwavering strength.

When her regular job couldn’t cover basic living costs, she turned to adult entertainment as a last resort. It wasn’t what she wanted. It was what she had to do to keep her kids safe and fed. And every time she tries to step away, something knocks her down —rent is due, the car breaks, medical bills pile up, the legitimate casual shifts stop. She is exhausted, unsafe, and trapped in survival mode.

I’ve spent so many days and nights praying for her provision and safety, worried if she will make it home. I’ve prayed for good people to come into her life, and they have. I’ve prayed for money to fix her car, and it arrived. I’ve prayed for protection, and she has been carried through situations that should have destroyed her. But I feel a burden to do more than I can do alone because I believe, with everything in me, that He is not finished with her story.

She has a doctor, a psychologist, and a clear plan to retrain into a more stable career. She knows exactly what she wants her future to look like. What she doesn’t have is the financial breathing room to step away from the industry long enough to heal, rebuild, and walk into her true purpose.

This fundraiser is not a rescue, but it is a lifeline. It will help cover rent, food, medical bills, car repairs, and essential living costs so she can finally stop, rest, and take the steps she needs to step out of the industry permanently. It gives her the chance to move from survival into restoration.

I’ve supported her as much as possible for some time now, but I can’t do it alone anymore. She has no one else who knows the full depth of what she’s facing. Shame keeps her silent, but I don’t see shame when I look at her. I see a woman who is known, loved, adored and worth pursuing. A woman who is meant for more.

She is someone’s daughter, someone’s friend, and my friend. And right now, she needs a community of people willing to stand with her and be the answer to prayer.

If you can give, please do. If you can share, please do. Every dollar is a seed of hope — helping her step into safety, stability, and the future she was made for.

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