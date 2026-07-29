Someone in Need

Hi, my name is Terry Payton, and I’m reaching out during one of the most difficult times in my life.

I recently lost my job, and it has put my family in a serious financial crisis. We are doing everything we can to stay strong, but right now we are struggling to cover basic necessities like rent, utilities, food, and transportation.

I have over 25 years of experience working in industrial and maintenance roles, and I am actively applying and searching for new opportunities every day. I am determined to get back to work as soon as possible, but in the meantime, we need help to make it through this unexpected hardship.

Any support—whether it’s a donation or simply sharing this fundraiser—would mean more than I can express. Your kindness will help us stay stable while I work to rebuild and provide for my family again.

Thank you for taking the time to read our story and for any support you can give.

Sincerely,

Terry Payton



