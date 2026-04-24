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Some relief, recovery, and support for my family

Goal$6,000 USD
Raised$0 USD

Fundraiser created byKelly Young

Some relief, recovery, and support for my family

Hi everyone,
​Asking for help is not easy for me at all, but after the events of this past year, I have reached a point where I cannot navigate this alone, as im really close to losing everything ive worked for. A series of unexpected challenges and compounding expenses have built up, putting a severe strain on our finances.
What Happened
Over the last 15 months, several major life events, medical complications, and unexpected financial setbacks occurred in rapid succession:
  1. End of May 2025: Achieved a major milestone and bought my very first house.
  2. Mid-July 2025: Took our family of five on our very first vacation to Florida, using our saved funds. While there, I stepped into a hidden hole concealed by grass and severely broke my ankle.
  3. Beginning of August 2025: At my first follow-up, the bone was healing, but I was experiencing severe burning, pain, and discomfort. I was advised to give it time to heal.
  4. Mid-September 2025: Because I worked on my feet all day, the pain became unbearable, prompting my doctor to schedule an MRI.
  5. Beginning of October 2025: The MRI revealed one ligament was completely torn and another was ripped, requiring surgical reconstruction.
  6. One Week Later (October 2025): I unexpectedly lost my job of 7½ years, along with the benefits I had planned to rely on (FMLA, short-term disability, and long-term disability).
  7. Mid-November 2025: A positive but major life change occurred when my oldest daughter's guardians stepped down after 12½ years, beginning a three-month transition to bring her back home with us full-time.
  8. Mid-January 2026: Underwent full ankle reconstruction surgery.
  9. March 2026: Began physical therapy to start regaining mobility.
  10. April – June 2026: Developed new, severe calf pain along with persistent burning and discomfort. In June, prescribed orthotic inserts only intensified the pain.
  11. August 2026 (Medical Setback): A new MRI revealed that the reconstructed ligament has abnormal severe swelling, the back ligament is now completely torn, and fluid has built up in the joint. I am now facing a second surgery and at least another 6 months of being completely unable to work on my feet.
  12. August 2026 (Transportation & Income Setback): With everything going on, a speeding ticket from last year slipped through the cracks, resulting in a suspended driver's license. The ticket was supposed to be covered through tax refund offsets, but my entire tax return was unexpectedly intercepted due to a past filing error from six years ago. Beyond sudden reinstatement fees, having a suspended license completely prevents me from doing flexible gig work—such as Amazon Flex or Walmart delivery—to bring in backup income.
​I did everything possible to manage each obstacle as it arrived. While we do have my live-in boyfriend's income, a single paycheck is just not enough to get or stay ahead for a family of five kids ages 15, 11, and 9. On top of standard bills, our kids are constantly growing—creating ongoing needs for clothing and everyday essentials—and they have frequent appointments of their own to manage, alongside caring for our pets who depend on us every day. We recently had to put our mortgage into forbearance, and while that provides temporary breathing room, coming up with the funds required when forbearance ends will be impossible on our current finances. Our water was already shut off once this summer, and all of our utilities are currently on strict payment plans just to keep the lights and water on.
Where the Funds Will Go
Every dollar raised will go directly toward keeping our household stable and preventing us from falling further behind while I undergo a second surgery and complete recovery:
  1. Mortgage & Housing Stability: Helping us resolve our forbearance and keep our mortgage ($800/month) current so our family doesn't lose our home.
  2. Utilities & Essential Services: Catching up on utility payment plans to ensure we have running water and power without the constant fear of shutoffs.
  3. Transportation & Reinstatement: Covering ticket and license reinstatement fees, along with our vehicle payment and auto insurance (nearly $600/month), ensuring reliable transportation to all medical and kid appointments and allowing me to do flexible delivery work when able.
  4. Food, Growing Kids, Pets & Daily Necessities: Covering essential groceries (over $1,000/month), clothing and care for our growing children, essential food and care for our pets, and a basic household buffer during the upcoming 6-month surgical recovery.
How You Can Help
If you are in a position to donate, any amount—large or small—makes a tangible difference. If donating isn’t possible right now, sharing this link with your friends, family, or social network would mean the world to our family.
​Thank you so much for your kindness, time, and support during this challenging chapter. I will share updates as things progress.


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