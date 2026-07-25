Some Money For Minni

Hey guys, my name is Janessa, and I got this kitten off a guy who was giving away free kittens. We named her Minni, since she's so small. She's about 2 months old, and she is the sweetest kitten I've ever met. She loves to play with just about anything that moves, and loves traveling with my partner and me around our town. But she is also sick. I don't think it's a severe sickness or anything, but I still want to take her to the vet. I've called many places, and it seems like every vet appointment is pricey, no matter where I try. I'm a college student, and most of my income goes into my savings for my next semester.

I want Minni to get better, though. I know this post says I want to raise $100, but I only really need $60. Anything helps, thank you.