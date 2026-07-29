Solomon Islands Mission trip

I'm so excited to share that I'm going on my very first mission trip!! 🤍





In a few months, I'll be travelling to the Solomon Islands with an amazing team to serve the local communities. We'll be ministering to children, supporting the Bible literacy program, and helping the missionaries already serving there.





We'll be travelling to remote villages, including staying in Maoa Village, where we'll get to live alongside the community, run kids' and youth programs, and share God's love with them. We'll also be serving at the mission base in Honiara and supporting the incredible work of the Literacy Association of Solomon Islands.





To be honest, I'm feeling a mix of excitement and nerves because this is such a big step outside my comfort zone. But I know God has a plan for this trip, and I'm so excited to see what He's going to do—not only through me, but in me too.





Right now, I'm raising money to help cover the costs of flights, accommodation, transport, food, and ministry expenses. If you'd like to support me, you can donate through my GiveSendGo or give directly to me. Every single donation, big or small, means so much and helps make this trip possible.





Most of all, I would absolutely love your prayers. Please pray for me, my team, and all the people we'll be meeting—that God would prepare our hearts, keep us safe, and use us to share His love wherever we go.





Thank you so much for supporting me, whether that's through praying, giving, or just cheering me on. I can't wait to see what God does on this adventure! 💛





Love

Jessica