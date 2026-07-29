Solo Dad of two needs help

Dear Friends and Supporters,

My name is Joseph Kuehner, and I am a 43-year-old single father to two wonderful boys, ages 11 and 12. I have raised them entirely on my own since they were infants, managing all aspects of their upbringing while working full time and maintaining our household.

As a sole provider without a college degree, I have successfully met our essential needs on a single income. I have consistently prioritized my sons’ well-being, ensured timely mortgage payments, and maintained our daily responsibilities. However, I am now facing a significant health challenge that I can no longer manage without assistance.

I am currently experiencing severe dental pain following a broken tooth. A recent dental evaluation revealed the need for two root canals, along with extensive additional treatment to address widespread decay and damage throughout my mouth. This condition makes eating difficult and affects my daily comfort and ability to fulfill my responsibilities. The proposed treatment will involve comprehensive care to restore function and alleviate the ongoing pain.

My dental insurance provides limited coverage—only 50% up to a maximum of $2,500 per year—which is insufficient for the required procedures. I have modest savings available, but they fall far short of the total amount needed to complete the work, including any prosthetics such as crowns or implants.

This situation stems from my upbringing in a low-income household where regular dental care was not accessible. By the time I could afford treatment as an adult, significant issues had developed that proved challenging to address with limited resources. I have never used drugs, and the problems result primarily from genetics, early cavities, and the cumulative effects of time.

I rarely ask for help of this nature, but after seeing an opportunity on this platform while in considerable discomfort, I decided to reach out. Any donations received will be used exclusively for the necessary dental procedures. Even modest contributions would be deeply appreciated and would directly support my ability to regain full health and continue providing for my family.

I will also explore options through my church this weekend. Thank you sincerely for considering my request and for any support you may be able to provide. Your kindness during this difficult time would mean a great deal.

With gratitude,

Joseph (Joe) Kuehner



