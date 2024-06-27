Sollie Family Vehicle

When I was little my dad would read me stories of missionaries before bed. I remember dreaming of being a missionary, going on grand adventures with the Lord and tell people about Jesus. But, as a child, I thought that missions was out of my reach. Luke and I got married and we felt strongly that we wanted to be in full time ministry at some capacity. Five years ago, after much prayer, we finally decided that it was time to go into missions! We took our three kids and dove into the unknown! And what a wild adventure it's been. Our family has gone to Thailand, Djibouti, Vietnam, England, France and The Netherlands! We received incredible training on how to share the gospel, reach foreigners who have different cultural contexts, work in groups, live life in the kingdom, handle tricky visa situations, eat funny foods... And so much more! The last two years our family has had the privilege of training groups and leading them to the nations. Something I didn't expect was the joy of watching my children share Jesus with people in different countries. I tear up even typing that.





As full time missionaries, Luke and I raise all of our own support. That has been quite the adventure of its own and I have hundreds of God stories that I wouldn't trade for anything!





This is our current car, a 2009 Honda Civic. We have road tripped with our kids all over in this car! We now are in desperate need of a new vehicle. Something trustworthy that we can make long road trips in (we road trip often). Something that fits our growing kids. Something that we won't have to continue fixing. We are hoping to buy a 2-3 year old Toyota Hilander because of its size, reliability and fuel efficiency. Would you consider giving towards a vehicle for our family?





Love you all, Hannah