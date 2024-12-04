Solid Rock in the Park 2025

About the event and sponsors- Mike and Patrice Palmer are the primary sponsors and event coordinators for the Solid Rock in the Park event started in 2006. The event became a part of a community Freedom Festival in 2012. We are avid music lovers and we love our community and so we continue. The event has grown over the years and the bands and artists performing have been a huge blessing to us. We budget to do our best to support our bands artists and emcees who are part of our venue; we are happy to support them to the best level possible. We work hard to favor the bands and artists that are local, or at least from our home state of MN, primarily using original music and fit well with our family and friends venue. We have chosen you to be a part of this ministry and hence part of our family and ministry partners.