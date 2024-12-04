Solid Rock in the Park 2025

Goal:
About the event and sponsors- Mike and Patrice Palmer are the primary sponsors and event coordinators for the Solid Rock in the Park event started in 2006. The event became a part of a community Freedom Festival in 2012. We are avid music lovers and we love our community and so we continue. The event has grown over the years and the bands and artists performing have been a huge blessing to us. We budget to do our best to support our bands artists and emcees who are part of our venue; we are happy to support them to the best level possible. We work hard to favor the bands and artists that are local, or at least from our home state of MN, primarily using original music and fit well with our family and friends venue. We have chosen you to be a part of this ministry and hence part of our family and ministry partners.
December 23rd, 2024
We typically don't start our fundraising for Solid Rock in the Park until a few months before the event and God had always provided, but we've learned that it does tend to be stressful and anxiety producing to not have the event funded until the 11th hour. We plan to do up to 3 fundraising events locally and those engage people which is definitely needed, but we are hoping that if we can raise more in advance, our time can be better spent promoting the event. If you are able to support us in prayer and/or financially we would greatly appreciate it.
The last few years we've used Gofundme as our fundraising system, but we're going to use this one as it so I supports other similar causes.
