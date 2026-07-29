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Solar Power for a Struggling Church Community

Goal£2,000 GBP
Raised£0 GBP

Fundraiser created byRaheel Rashid

Solar Power for a Struggling Church Community

Dear Brothers and Sisters in Christ,

We are reaching out to you from Pakistan, where inflation has hit an all-time high. The precious families in our congregation are facing an everyday battle just to put basic food on the table for their children.

Amidst this economic crisis, our church is facing two severe challenges:

1 Suffocating Electricity Bills: Hyper-inflation has made power bills unaffordable. They consume the scarce funds we have left—funds that should be going directly to buying flour and rice for starving families.

2 Brutal Load Shedding: Extreme daily power blackouts leave our church in pitch darkness and intense heat. It disrupts our worship, Bible classes, and community outreach.

The Solution: A $2,000 Solar System

We refuse to let the darkness win. We have a practical, permanent solution: installing a dedicated solar energy system for the church.

Your gift will directly fund the purchase and installation of high-efficiency solar panels, a hybrid inverter, and backup batteries. This will achieve two incredible goals:

 Immediate Financial Relief: Our electricity bill drops to zero. Every dollar saved from the electric company will be immediately used to buy food packages for the poorest families in our neighborhood.

 Uninterrupted Ministry: When the local grid fails, our solar system will keep the lights and fans running, keeping the church a safe, cool refuge for the community.

Stand With Us

Our congregation cannot afford this on their own; their meager earnings are stretched to the absolute limit just for survival. They look to the church for help, and we are looking to our global family in Christ.

Please consider partnering with us to bring sustainable light and life-saving food relief to our community.

 Give: Any amount helps us hit our $2,000 goal.

 Pray: Please pray for economic relief and the spiritual growth of the Church in Pakistan.

"The light shines in the darkness, and the darkness has not overcome it." — John 1:5

Thank you, and may God richly bless you!


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