Supporting Sola Gratia Vita Counseling Ministry

Prayerfully seeking financial support for our non-profit prayer and counseling ministry for families. As a new non-profit 501(c)(3) we fully rely on donations and gifts to sustain our work. Front-end costs are training and equipping our team of servant-hearted women called to co-labor for Christ. Ongoing costs are location space rental, library/resources for families, admin expenses (insurance business filings, etc.), and continuing counseling education, consultation, and membership/fellowship status. Sola Gratia Vita is a para-church community resource that seeks and serves the mother (at no cost to her), alongside and as a bridge between her medical providers/practitioners and the Church. The Lord leads us soul-deep to offer help and hope during the perinatal time of need. We trust that God will be glorified and multiply what you can give, able and at work within us, to accomplish exceedingly more than all we ask or imagine. Ephesians 3:20.

Thank you for prayerfully considering partnering alongside us, our other partners, and the volunteers at the heart of this Kingdom work. Please keep this ministry and especially the souls we serve in prayer going forward.



