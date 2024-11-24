Supporting Sola Gratia Vita Counseling Ministry

Monthly Goal:
Prayerfully seeking financial support for our non-profit prayer and counseling ministry for families. As a new non-profit 501(c)(3) we fully rely on donations and gifts to sustain our work. Front-end costs are training and equipping our team of servant-hearted women called to co-labor for Christ. Ongoing costs are location space rental, library/resources for families, admin expenses (insurance business filings, etc.), and continuing counseling education, consultation, and membership/fellowship status. Sola Gratia Vita is a para-church community resource that seeks and serves the mother (at no cost to her), alongside and as a bridge between her medical providers/practitioners and the Church. The Lord leads us soul-deep to offer help and hope during the perinatal time of need. We trust that God will be glorified and multiply what you can give, able and at work within us, to accomplish exceedingly more than all we ask or imagine. Ephesians 3:20.
Thank you for prayerfully considering partnering alongside us, our other partners, and the volunteers at the heart of this Kingdom work. Please keep this ministry and especially the souls we serve in prayer going forward.
Sola Gratia Vita Ministry is lawfully filed as a tax-exempt 501(c)(3) non profit corporation with the Pennsylvania Department of State Bureau of Corporations and Charitable Organizations, and is determined by the IRS exempt from taxes and registration requirements (EIN: 33-1728917).
Isa 61:7
May God bless your endeavor.
Grateful for what you’re doing!
Praying for many souls being saved and cared for through your ministry.
Kept doing amazing things! I love seeing what the Lord is doing through you and this ministry
Thank you for all you do.
Gab is the sweetest!!!
Thank you for all that you’re doing
November 24th, 2024
Rejoice in the Lord always; again I will say, rejoice. Let your reasonableness be known to everyone. The Lord is at hand; do not be anxious about anything, but in everything by prayer and supplication with thanksgiving let your requests be made known to God. And the peace of God, which surpasses all understanding, will guard your hearts and your minds in Christ Jesus.
Philippians 4:6-7
Giving thanks is often easier to do with a reminder (cue to send a thank you card after receiving a gift, prompt from parent to say thank you to a compliment, etc.) and holidays or momentous "reasons" to pause, reflect, and be thankful. May our aim, together as the Sola Gratia Vita community, be constant in prayer, being re-minded and able to keep our thoughts fixed on truth, honor, justice, purity, loveliness, and that which is commendable, excellent, and praiseworthy.
Our Counseling and Stewardship Directors have come together, being re-minded of God's love as provider and sustainer in our ministry and in our lives, as he uses your giving of gifts, talents, and prayer to serve the souls of many. This is our "giving thanks" to you, our gracious and generous givers of past, present, and those to come.
With the resources and time given to us, SGVMinistry dedicated October as a month of giving (hosting a supply drive and run) in response to hurricane needs, rather than campaigning for our own donations. As we close out November, a month of ministry to individuals and groups totaling approx. 14 women (both moms and their perinatal providers), we remember how the Lord has provided for each month of ministry up to this point, and we fully trust Him with our time and resources going forward. As we focus on being re-minded and "counseling from rest" in December, we completely trust that the Lord will entirely equip us for the work he lays before us, both spiritually and financially.
Please join us in giving thanks to God for the gifts he's already given us, and those we trust Him to give us going forward.
-Your friends in Sola Gratia Vita Ministry
September 28th, 2024
The encouragement and excitement spills over as we enter the month of October with inspiring partnerships and projects that prosper. Here are some reflections from our support group participants:
"I realized how common my experience was and that I was not alone. Other women were able to verbalize what I could not and put my feelings into words. It was healing."
"Thinking about my birth experience doesn’t feel as dark or heavy as it did. I also feel less anxious in many ways!"
Please see our newsletter below for details about who we served and partnered with in the last month, as well as praise for hitting our first monthly goal! We are so thankful for YOUR support!
Praising God and enjoying the favor of all the people. And the Lord added to their number daily those who were being saved. Acts 2:47
