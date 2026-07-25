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South Jefferson Public Library Building Expansion

Goal$500,000 USD
Raised$225 USD

Fundraiser created byWhitney Jenkinw

South Jefferson Public Library Building Expansion

A Library That Grows With Its Community

The South Jefferson Public Library has always been more than a collection of books. It is a space where stories spark imagination, where communities come together, and where learning extends beyond the classroom walls. For years, it has adapted to meet the needs of a growing population, evolving from a small, temporary trailer to a thriving library that serves as a cornerstone of the community.

But our story isn’t finished yet.

As Jefferson County continues to grow, so does the need for more books, more programs, and more space to accommodate the increasing number of residents who rely on the library for learning, creativity, and connection. That’s why the South Jefferson Library is preparing for its third and final expansion—Phase 3—an opportunity to create a space that fully meets the needs of today’s community while preparing for the future.

The journey of our library has been one of growth and transformation. It began as a small trailer, placed in Summit Point to provide basic library access to a community that needed it. That simple beginning—just a few shelves of books and limited services—was the first chapter in what would become a much larger story.

As the demand for library services grew, so did the library itself. The second phase of expansion established a permanent home, a true library where people could come to check out books, use computers, notarize documents, make copies, watch educational videos, and meet with others in a shared community space. The addition of a meeting room gave local groups and residents a place to gather, but even that space quickly reached capacity as the library became an essential hub for learning and engagement.

Now, we are at a turning point.

Every day, our library welcomes families searching for new books, students looking for a place to study, and neighbors gathering for educational programs, music performances, and art exhibits. Program attendance has surged by more than 548% in some months, and Story Hour participation has grown by 71%, reflecting the increasing demand for interactive learning experiences. The library is at its limit—we need more room to continue serving our community effectively.

With Phase 3 of the South Jefferson Library expansion, we will be able to meet this growing demand while creating new opportunities for learning, connection, and community-building. This expansion will include:

  • A Larger Meeting Room – allowing us to host more workshops, performances, and guest speakers while providing flexible space for community members and organizations.
  • Expanded Book Capacity – ensuring that children, students, and lifelong learners have access to a greater variety of books and resources to inspire curiosity and knowledge.
  • An Outdoor Pavilion for Community Events – creating space for literacy festivals, outdoor concerts, movie nights, and interactive programs that bring the community together.
  • Picnic Tables for Outdoor Reading and Enjoyment – providing families and students a place to sit, relax, and enjoy reading in the fresh air.

For too long, our library has been constrained by space. While our circulation numbers remain strong—nearly 30,000 checkouts annually—our ability to accommodate programs and visitors is limited. Meeting rooms fill up quickly, forcing us to turn away groups that need a place to gather. Our outdoor space is virtually nonexistent, keeping us from offering outdoor reading programs or hosting large community events.

Imagine a future where children can listen to stories under a shaded pavilion, where local musicians and artists can perform for the community, where families can enjoy an outdoor reading space, and where lifelong learners can attend workshops and cultural events without worrying about space limitations.

This expansion is about more than adding square footage—it’s about building a library that truly serves its people. The South Jefferson Library has grown alongside this community, and now, we have the opportunity to complete its transformation. By investing in Phase 3 of our expansion, we will ensure that the library continues to be a place of discovery, connection, and inspiration for generations to come.

The next chapter of our library’s story is waiting to be written. With your support, we can turn the page together.


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