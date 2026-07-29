Sending Sofie to Serve Kenya 2026

Hello! My name is Sofie Whitaker, and I'm a 19-year-old college student who is passionate about doing God’s work. This summer, I have the incredible opportunity to spend six weeks doing mission work in Mombasa, Kenya. 🇰🇪

I started to make plans when I heard about Operation Give Hope, led by the experienced and inspiring missionaries Jim and Susie Horne. They’ve been making a difference in Kenya for over 40 years! I'll have the privilege of working alongside them by teaching in the schools they have built over the years, and with any spare time, I will serve the community and the church!

Now here’s the part where I need you all: The cost of flights, food, and transportation adds up quickly! While I'm working and saving every penny possible, that might not be enough to get me there. That's why I am reaching out to YOU - my friends, family, and kind-hearted supporters.

Please do not hesitate to reach out to me if you have any questions or want more information! You can reach me at sofieannew@gmail.com . I always love to hear from the people who are choosing to support me!

Thank you so much for your support! Whether it's financially or through prayer, I am extremely grateful!



