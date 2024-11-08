Campaign Image

Help Send Sofia Out West!

Goal:

 USD $2,500

Raised:

 USD $2,181

Campaign created by Katie Yakich

Campaign funds will be received by Katie Yakich

Hola!

Would you help us raise funds to send our Spanish Señorita, Sofia, on a two-week trip of a lifetime touring the western states of our beautiful country?!

It would be a magical experience for her to see the lights of Las Vegas, the Colorado Mountains, the sands of Utah, the Grand Canyon, all the way to Los Angeles and the California Coast!

She is so excited for the opportunity to go on this trip put together by the rotary youth exchange. She has been looking for ways to earn money towards it. This is my way of helping her: through my wonderful network of generous friends <3

Every dollar is appreciated!

Thank you so much for helping to make our dear Sofia's adventure in America extra special!

Love,

Katie

¡Ayúdanos a recaudar fondos para enviar a nuestra Señorita española, Sofía, en un viaje de dos semanas de su vida recorriendo los estados occidentales de nuestro hermoso país, Estados Unidos!

¡Sería una experiencia mágica para ella ver las luces de Las Vegas, las montañas de Colorado, las arenas de Utah, el Gran Cañón, todo el camino hasta Los Angeles y la costa de California!

Está muy emocionada por la oportunidad de hacer este viaje y ha estado buscando formas de ganar dinero para ello. ¡Cada dólar/euro es apreciado! ¡Muchas gracias por ayudar a que la aventura de Sofía en Estados Unidos sea muy especial!

Recent Donations
Show:
Carnegie Rotary Club
$ 2000.00 USD
29 days ago

We love you, Sofia! Have a wonderful trip!

Martin Reynal
$ 70.00 USD
2 months ago

Feliz viaje cariñet

Senyora
$ 36.00 USD
2 months ago

Josh
$ 50.00 USD
2 months ago

Amy Brewton
$ 25.00 USD
2 months ago

Happy travels pretty girl! ☀️🌊

