Support for the Zarragoitia Family

George and Lexi Zarragoitia are thrilled to welcome a precious baby girl, Sofia Maria, in November 2024. The surprise of finding out they were expecting a girl shortly after the loss of both of their grandmothers brought incredible joy! At their 20-week anatomy scan, doctors became concerned that Sofia's heart was underdeveloped. Days later, a neonatologist confirmed that Sofia had a severely underdeveloped aorta and left ventricle which is responsible for delivering oxygen-rich blood flow to the vital organs. Doctors informed George and Lexi that Sofia would be born with HLHS, hypoplastic left heart syndrome - a rare and severe congenital heart defect affecting only 2-3 babies of every 10,000 born per year. Sofia would need a life-saving open heart surgery within the first week of her life.

Hypoplastic Left Heart Syndrome (HLHS) is a complex congenital heart defect. Symptoms may include cyanosis (a bluish tint to the skin), difficulty breathing, and feeding challenges. Treatment usually involves a series of open heart surgeries designed to improve blood flow and function, often starting within the first few days of life. The most common surgical approach is the Norwood procedure, followed by the Glenn and Fontan procedures over the following years. While advancements in medical care have significantly improved outcomes for children with HLHS, ongoing challenges remain, including potential complications and the need for lifelong follow-up care.

Since learning of Sofia's diagnosis and impending surgeries once she is born, George and Lexi have spent months researching and understanding more about HLHS and meeting with doctors and specialists at CHOA where she will be transferred almost immediately after birth for the first in the series of surgeries. While they are anxious about Sofia's journey ahead, George and Lexi are leaning on God and the prayers of their family and closest friends as they prepare to meet their baby and fight alongside their little heart warrior, Sofia Strong.

