The Son of David Rural Food Ministry (SODRFM), a tax-exempt non-profit (Tax ID #85-2338797), was founded in 2020 to combat food insecurity in rural Texas. SODRFM provides food, not cash, through a strict vetting process to ensure aid is effective and responsible. It supports local food pantries including The Community Food Pantry in Tool, Kaufman Christian Help Center, St. James on the Lake Episcopal Church Adopt-a-Family, and Payne Springs United Methodist Church Food Pantry. Also, it conducts a pilot program to assist working-poor employees of small businesses, which is in the process of being expanded for 2025. Operated by highly-educated and professional volunteers, SODRFM ensures transparency and efficiency in all its efforts.

You can see more at Son of David Rural Food Ministry

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