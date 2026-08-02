Social Media App for mental health research/reform

I'm launching an app with three purposes.





First, it will allow people with mental health diagnoses to share their real life experiences behind their diagnosis without being reduced into a category of symptoms. Second, it will allow society to view these individuals with empathy, as real people who have experienced unique challenges, which set them apart from the norm.





Third, clinicians will have the opportunity to evaluate the real cause of mental illness outside the academic tables, professional jargon and the authority of their textbooks.





The goal is to bridge the gaps between the individual, society and medical communities to create a better, more helpful approach to treating mental illnesses, to fix the root problems, rather than masking symptoms or making them more tolerable. This will bring hope to people who live in isolation and create a more accepting society where they will have a place.





Your support will help bring this app to life. Allow me to create campaigns to bring awareness