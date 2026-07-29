Sober Living Works

My name is Benji Matthews, and I’m asking for help so I can stay in a Christian sober living home for one full year and continue rebuilding my life the right way.

For a long time, addiction and poor decisions controlled parts of my life and hurt my future, my relationships, and my self-worth. Recovery has not been easy, but I have made the decision to fully commit myself to sobriety, faith, accountability, and personal growth. I am determined not just to survive, but to become someone who can genuinely help others who are struggling like I once was.

This sober living program gives me structure, stability, mentorship, drug-free accountability, Bible studies, recovery meetings, and a safe environment to continue healing mentally, spiritually, and emotionally. Completing the full year program would give me the strongest foundation possible for long-term sobriety and success.

I am currently working toward rebuilding my life step by step — finding stable employment, strengthening my relationship with God, improving my mental and emotional health, and learning how to become a dependable and productive man again. My goal is to one day mentor and encourage other people battling addiction, hopelessness, or difficult life situations.

The funds raised will go directly toward:

Monthly sober living rent

Program and recovery-related expenses

Transportation to work and meetings

Basic necessities while I continue rebuilding stability

I am not asking for a handout so I can stay stuck. I’m asking for support while I do the hard work to truly change my life and create a future that looks completely different from my past.

If you can donate, share this fundraiser, or simply pray for me, I would deeply appreciate it. Every bit of support helps me stay focused on recovery and moving forward.

Thank you for believing that people can change and deserve a real second chance.

God bless,

Benji Matthews