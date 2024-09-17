Ministry Car Needed As We Head Into Year 29!

SNS Ministries Inc is a non-profit 501(c)3 organization. Donations are eligible for tax deduction. Please consult your tax advisor.

Fuel Scott Newton Smith's Ministry: Contribute to Our Transportation Fund

Scott Newton Smith and his wife, Scarlet, have dedicated their lives to spreading the gospel and teaching the principles of the victorious Christian life.

This ministry has touched countless lives across the country and internationally over the past nearly-three decades.

To continue this impactful work, this ministry needs reliable transportation to travel to various churches and communities.

We are launching a fundraising campaign to purchase a ministry car that will enable Scott to reach more people with his message of hope and renewal. The goal is to raise $20,000 to cover the cost of a dependable, pre-owned, mid-range vehicle that will support his extensive travel needs.

Why Now

Scott had been using a fleet car affiliated with a state denominational agency for his travel needs, a huge blessing for the past decade, but this option is no longer available.

To continue his ministry without interruption, it is imperative to purchase a reliable vehicle for Scott. Your support is urgently needed to ensure Scott can continue his vital work in spreading the gospel.

Why This Campaign Matters

- Support Scott's Mission: Your contribution directly supports Scott's ability to reach more congregations and individuals.

- Facilitate Ministry: With dependable transportation, Scott can focus on preaching and teaching without worrying about travel logistics, such as having to rent a car.

- It protects other funds designated for ministry projects from having to be pulled for a car purchase. Your donation not only helps us purchase a vehicle, it protects other ministry funds.

How You Can Help

- Donate: Every contribution, big or small, brings us closer to our goal.

- Share: Spread the word about our fundraiser through social media, email, and word of mouth.

Join us in supporting this impactful ministry. Your donation will help purchase a car and empower Scott to continue his vital work in spreading the gospel and enriching lives. Thank you for your generosity and support!