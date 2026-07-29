Snow Removal in confined areas

Craig has been a dedicated snow removal professional for over 15 years, helping keep our neighborhoods safe and accessible during harsh winters. He has always relied on loaned equipment to get the job done, but recently, the equipment was sold with very little notice, leaving him without the tools he needs and no option to purchase them. This sudden change has put Craig in a difficult position, but he’s determined to continue serving the community and start his own snow removal business.





The funds raised will go directly toward purchasing essential equipment, as well as covering the costs of insurance and shelter for the gear. Craig’s experience and commitment mean he’s ready to hit the ground running, but he needs a helping hand to get started. Your support will not only help Craig rebuild his livelihood, but also ensure that our local homes and businesses stay safe during the winter months.





Craig has always worked hard for others, and now he needs the community’s help. Any contribution, big or small, will make a difference and help Craig get back to work. Thank you for supporting a neighbor who’s always been there when it mattered most.