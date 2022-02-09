SlowNewsDay Media Support

Campaign Image

Hey fam, thank you all for supporting SlowNewsDay! We can't do the show without you and are constantly humbled and awed by each and every one of you! Let's make 2022 the year where we don't have to run a gofundme every month just to keep the lights on and the occasional snack in our bellies! Good luck to us all!

Much love
Steve, Glory, Sleepy Josh
Bama Res
$ 20.00 USD
9 days ago

All the best Steve, keep up the great work.

Bama Res
$ 20.00 USD
1 month ago

All the best Steve, keep up the great work.

Florian Schaumkessel
$ 5.00 USD
1 month ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 100.00 USD
2 months ago

That 1993 exoticness.

Bama Res
$ 20.00 USD
2 months ago

All the best Steve, keep up the great work.

Jason Bowles
$ 20.00 USD
2 months ago

Bama Res
$ 20.00 USD
3 months ago

All the best Steve, keep up the great work.

Anonymous Giver
$ 10.00 USD
3 months ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 25.00 USD
4 months ago

GOD bless Capt Kyle and his team. You are one of my favorite sources of information. Arlene Strain

Jason Bowles
$ 20.00 USD
6 months ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 25.00 USD
7 months ago

Stefan
$ 50.00 USD
7 months ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 10.00 USD
7 months ago

Stefan
$ 50.00 USD
9 months ago

Deborah Wilson
$ 1400.00 USD
11 months ago

I meant only to send 1400 but when it came up 1600 I thought “ok my campaign that I support can have the excess maybe it was meant to be” but now I see it my went to GiveSendGo . Honestly I hope you can either refund the extra or let it go to SlowNewsDay.

Debbie Wilson
$ 100.00 USD
1 year ago

Hope this helps. Much love always.

suli
$ 10.00 USD
1 year ago

yer dog
$ 10.00 USD
1 year ago

Thanks as usual Steve and that crazy sidekick Chris who I relate to in way to many ways (ADHA Bro). Keep up the good work guys!

Anonymous Giver
$ 100.00 USD
1 year ago

Thank you!

Jeano
$ 100.00 USD
1 year ago

Love your work! Thanks for all you do.

