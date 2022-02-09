SlowNewsDay Media Support

Show: Please select one Most Recent Top Donations

Bama Res - $ 20.00 USD 9 days ago All the best Steve, keep up the great work. 0

Bama Res - $ 20.00 USD 1 month ago All the best Steve, keep up the great work. 0

Florian Schaumkessel - $ 5.00 USD 1 month ago 0

Anonymous Giver - $ 100.00 USD 2 months ago That 1993 exoticness. 0

Bama Res - $ 20.00 USD 2 months ago All the best Steve, keep up the great work. 0

Jason Bowles - $ 20.00 USD 2 months ago 0

Bama Res - $ 20.00 USD 3 months ago All the best Steve, keep up the great work. 0

Anonymous Giver - $ 10.00 USD 3 months ago 0

Anonymous Giver - $ 25.00 USD 4 months ago GOD bless Capt Kyle and his team. You are one of my favorite sources of information. Arlene Strain 0

Jason Bowles - $ 20.00 USD 6 months ago 0

Anonymous Giver - $ 25.00 USD 7 months ago 0

Stefan - $ 50.00 USD 7 months ago 0

Anonymous Giver - $ 10.00 USD 7 months ago 0

Stefan - $ 50.00 USD 9 months ago 0

Deborah Wilson - $ 1400.00 USD 11 months ago I meant only to send 1400 but when it came up 1600 I thought “ok my campaign that I support can have the excess maybe it was meant to be” but now I see it my went to GiveSendGo . Honestly I hope you can either refund the extra or let it go to SlowNewsDay. 0

Debbie Wilson - $ 100.00 USD 1 year ago Hope this helps. Much love always. 0

suli - $ 10.00 USD 1 year ago 0

yer dog - $ 10.00 USD 1 year ago Thanks as usual Steve and that crazy sidekick Chris who I relate to in way to many ways (ADHA Bro). Keep up the good work guys! 0

Anonymous Giver - $ 100.00 USD 1 year ago Thank you! 0

Jeano - $ 100.00 USD 1 year ago Love your work! Thanks for all you do. 0