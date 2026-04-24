Sacred Mountain Powwow 2026

Greetings from the Fort Bidwell Sacred Mountain Powwow Fundraising Committee! Held in remote Modoc County, this Powwow is an invaluable platform for cultural exchange, dance competitions, traditional music performances, storytelling, and the showcasing of indigenous arts and crafts. This event also serves as a means to educate attendees about the rich history and heritage of our indigenous communities. We are planning our 4th annual Powwow serving the rural far northeastern corner of CA in Fort Bidwell, CA on September 25-27, 2026. We invite you to attend and participate! For this Powwow to have meaningful impact, we rely heavily on the support and contributions from individuals and organizations who share our passion for preserving indigenous cultures. This year, we have set an ambitious goal to raise $38,000 to expand our outreach, enhance the event experience, and provide a memorable adventure for all attendees.We are reaching out to you with a humble request for a donation towards our Powwow event. Your contribution will directly support the professional performers, logistical arrangements and ensure the participation of respected indigenous elders and artists. We firmly believe that by coming together and celebrating our shared heritage, we can foster cultural appreciation, understanding, and unity among all attendees.Donations of $500 or more will receive special recognition at the event. Please make donation checks out to our sponsor “Surprise Valley Ed Foundation” and mail to: P.O. Box 274, Cedarville, CA 96104. Please be sure to mention “Powwow” in the memo! Or if you’d rather venmo directly: @powwowfund23 Please contact Loyette Meza to let us know if you are interested in other donations opportunities like:

Food!

Accommodations for a 1-3 nights for our performers

Hosting a culturally relevant guided activity





With your help, we can preserve and share this vital cultural experience for our children and community. We look forward to hearing from you! Gratefully, The Fort Bidwell Sacred Mountain Powwow Fundraising Committee.

Loyette Meza, (530) 537-0113, onehorse2013@gmail.com