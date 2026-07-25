Smoky Hill Model Flying Club Storm Damage Recovery

On the evening of June 8, 2026 a powerful storm ripped through Salina Kansas. Straight line winds of 113 mph where recorded at the Salina Airport. Trees and power lines where downed leaving many without power and causing extensive property damage. Our local RC club field was hit hard. The winds rolled a conex 30 feet knocking over our flag pole and damaging the contents including the Kubota mower. The shelter where members and guests would gather for meals was also flattened. There is also damage to the outhouse and fence. The Smoky Hill Model Flying Club has been a part of Salina and the larger Kansas RC community for decades, and it's membership would appreciate any donation made towards restoring our beloved flying field!