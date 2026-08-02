Smitten Kittens Cat Colony

I'm Gigi, a crazy cat lover in Southwest PA. I've been taking in rescues on and off since my first cat showed up 15 years ago. My life revolves around the cats and now a small colony that's grown from just a few felines over the last year or so. Yes, I have been taking steps to curb the population, but with certain kitties being hard to catch, it's been an uphill battle.

While I'm not an official rescue, I do care for roughly 20 cats, both indoors and outdoors. And with that comes a lot expenses, some of which are unexpected: spaying/neutering, dental work, vaccinations, treatments for diseases/injuries, you name it! Everything I do is self-funded with a little help here and there from family. The unfortunate part of self-funding everything is that the high cost of vet care has put me in a bit of a bind. In order for me to continue caring for the cats, I need extra help! Rehoming them is not an option right now and relocating cats/kittens from a colony would disrupt their entire lifestyle.

I would appreciate any amount donated as it would help pay off existing debt and grant extra breathing room to ensure all my cats are healthy and happy!

Your support for the Smitten Kittens Colony means everything!

Thank you and God bless!