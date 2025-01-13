Help Jillian Fight Cancer

Campaign Image

Jillian is the beloved first grade teacher at Donahue Academy, where her daughters are also students. She and her husband, Chris, came to Ave Maria, attracted by its beautiful community and schools, last year. Jillian gave birth to their fifth child in November and has just been diagnosed with cancer. Let's rally around the Smiths and support them with material and spiritual gifts, especially prayers for her complete recovery and healing. This fundraiser intends to provide financial relief for medical costs and lost income while Jillian undergoes cancer treatment. 
>> See all the ways you can help Jillian and her family: https://givelife.my.canva.site/give-for-jillian <<

Recent Donations
Berlind
$ 500.00 USD
2 hours ago

The Hughes Family
$ 100.00 USD
3 hours ago

Keeping you in our prayers.

Anonymous Giver
$ 100.00 USD
5 hours ago

Tom M
$ 100.00 USD
7 hours ago

Praying for your swift and complete recovery

The Snyder Family
$ 100.00 USD
9 hours ago

We are praying for you!! Jesus, I trust in you!

Anonymous Giver
$ 1000.00 USD
9 hours ago

Please stay strong, knowing our Lord will never forsake you or abandon you. You are in our prayers!

Sams family
$ 100.00 USD
12 hours ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 250.00 USD
12 hours ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 500.00 USD
13 hours ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 50.00 USD
21 hours ago

Praying for you and your family! God Bless you!

Misek family
$ 200.00 USD
21 hours ago

Praying for your healing. May Our Lady’s mantle surround you with loving care.

Anonymous Giver
$ 200.00 USD
21 hours ago

Praying for you and your family, Jillian.

Theresa Carder
$ 100.00 USD
22 hours ago

Prayers for Mrs. Smith and her family.

Anonymous Giver
$ 25.00 USD
23 hours ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 20.00 USD
23 hours ago

The Husak Family
$ 200.00 USD
1 day ago

You and your family are in our prayers!

Anonymous Giver
$ 200.00 USD
1 day ago

Jillian we will keep you very close on our daily family prayers. May the Lord grant you strength and His grace. Remember you are strong and you are able to handle everything the Lord puts on your journey. May the Lord bless you!

Watson Family
$ 100.00 USD
1 day ago

Campbell Family
$ 100.00 USD
1 day ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 1000.00 USD
1 day ago

