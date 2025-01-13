Help Jillian Fight Cancer

Goal:
USD $20,000
Raised:
USD $6,995
Campaign funds will be received by Jillian Smith
Jillian is the beloved first grade teacher at Donahue Academy, where her daughters are also students. She and her husband, Chris, came to Ave Maria, attracted by its beautiful community and schools, last year. Jillian gave birth to their fifth child in November and has just been diagnosed with cancer. Let's rally around the Smiths and support them with material and spiritual gifts, especially prayers for her complete recovery and healing. This fundraiser intends to provide financial relief for medical costs and lost income while Jillian undergoes cancer treatment.
>> See all the ways you can help Jillian and her family: https://givelife.my.canva.site/give-for-jillian <<
Keeping you in our prayers.
Praying for your swift and complete recovery
We are praying for you!! Jesus, I trust in you!
Please stay strong, knowing our Lord will never forsake you or abandon you. You are in our prayers!
Praying for you and your family! God Bless you!
Praying for your healing. May Our Lady’s mantle surround you with loving care.
Praying for you and your family, Jillian.
Prayers for Mrs. Smith and her family.
You and your family are in our prayers!
Jillian we will keep you very close on our daily family prayers. May the Lord grant you strength and His grace. Remember you are strong and you are able to handle everything the Lord puts on your journey. May the Lord bless you!
