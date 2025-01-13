Help Jillian Fight Cancer

Jillian is the beloved first grade teacher at Donahue Academy, where her daughters are also students. She and her husband, Chris, came to Ave Maria, attracted by its beautiful community and schools, last year. Jillian gave birth to their fifth child in November and has just been diagnosed with cancer. Let's rally around the Smiths and support them with material and spiritual gifts, especially prayers for her complete recovery and healing. This fundraiser intends to provide financial relief for medical costs and lost income while Jillian undergoes cancer treatment.

>> See all the ways you can help Jillian and her family: https://givelife.my.canva.site/give-for-jillian <<