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Brandon Smith recovery

Goal$65,000 USD
Raised$6,465 USD

Fundraiser created byAdi Campuzano

Fundraiser funds will be received by Dayce Smith

Brandon Smith recovery

Many of you have heard by now about the unfortunate accident that happened to Brandon Smith while traveling with his family to Ponca this past weekend.


What started as a simple trailer repair after a tire blowout quickly turned into a life-changing event. While working on the trailer, a piece of metal unexpectedly shot into Brandon’s eye, requiring an emergency trip to the hospital and immediate surgery. Unfortunately, the first procedure was unable to remove the metal because it had become lodged so deeply in his eye.


Determined to save his vision, Brandon sought out another specialist willing to take on the challenge. Thankfully, during a second surgery, the surgeon was able to locate and remove the metal. While this is a huge step in the right direction, Brandon’s journey is far from over. He is facing at least one more surgery, months away from work, and an uncertain road to recovery as doctors continue to assess how much of his eyesight can be restored.

For those who know Brandon, you know he is a hardworking husband, father, and one of the biggest supporters of his boys’ racing dreams. One of the hardest parts of this situation is that he will likely miss watching his sons compete at Loretta Lynn’s this year—a moment their family has worked incredibly hard to reach.


A group of friends has come together to organize a fundraiser to help ease the financial burden on the Smith family during this difficult time. Between mounting medical expenses, lost income, and the challenges that come with a long recovery, any support can make a meaningful difference.


The motocross community has always been one big family. If Brandon, his wife, and their boys have ever made an impact on your life, or if you simply feel led to help, please consider donating. Every contribution, no matter the size, is greatly appreciated.


Please keep the Smith family in your thoughts and prayers as Brandon continues his fight toward recovery.

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