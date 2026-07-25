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Smiling for my kids: My journey to health

Goal$5,000 USD
Raised$0 USD

Fundraiser created byRachel Jordan

Fundraiser funds will be received by Rachel Jordan

Smiling for my kids: My journey to health

Hello everyone, thank you for stopping by my page. I am reaching out to you today with a humble heart and a vulnerable request. For a long time, I have been fighting a silent, painful battle. My teeth have rotted out, and it has turned my daily life into a constant struggle. My teeth have been bad since I was a little girl.


This is not about looks; it is a serious medical necessity. Every single day is filled with severe physical pain, but the deepest pain is emotional. Right now, I hide my face. I realize that my children are growing up, and I am missing from the family memories we are making. I want my kids to look back at our family pictures and see their parent smiling happily, instead of hiding in the background or covering my mouth. They deserve to see me happy, healthy, and pain-free.


Beyond the emotional toll, this has broken my health. Eating simple meals has become nearly impossible, and the constant fear of dangerous infections is terrifying. My ultimate goal is to get a full dental reconstruction so I can live without pain and finally look forward to the future with my family.


However, the cost of medical dental work is overwhelming. Insurance does not cover what I need, and I cannot afford this life-changing surgery on my own.


I am asking for your help to fund my new teeth, restore my health, and give me the chance to smile openly with my children. Every single dollar brings me closer to a life free of pain and a smile I can share with the people I love most. If you cannot donate, please consider sharing my page with others and keeping us in your prayers. Thank you from the bottom of my heart for your kindness, generosity, and support.

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