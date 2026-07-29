Smile Again

I've suffered for many years with tooth pain and tooth loss. I'm now 53 and am in need of total mouth extractions which will have to be done by an oral surgeon. I haven't really smiled for a while, but now with all the pain and not being able to eat it's nearly impossible. It's a long story how I got to this place......abuse, depression etc. I would just really like to live pain free, be able to eat and smile a real smile for my grands.