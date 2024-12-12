Smash JT Defense Fund

Goal:
USD $25,000
Raised:
USD $60,963
Campaign funds will be received by Jeff Tarzia
Alyssa Mercante, former "Senior Editor" at Kotaku, has taken her long-standing obsession with attacking my professional coverage of the video game industry to a dangerous new level. She’s now escalating her feud by filing an outrageous and baseless lawsuit against me in the United States District Court for the Eastern District of New York. This lawsuit is nothing more than a blatant attempt to silence me, harm my reputation, and put me and my family at risk—all while keeping her name in the headlines and maintaining her relevance.
The 54-page lawsuit, filled with lies and false assumptions, accuses me of some seriously ludicrous claims, like “stochastic terrorism,” defamation, bias-related violence or intimidation, intentional infliction of emotional distress, and tortious interference. These claims are not only legally frivolous but are also clearly designed to smear me and force me into silence through an exhausting legal battle.
Mercante has retained activist lawyers with a clear agenda to bring this ridiculous case against me, and the video game industry to it's knees. This isn’t about justice or accountability; it’s about silencing dissent, punishing critique, and maintaining her position in the spotlight.
As a content creator and journalist, I’ve always strived to provide my audience with a fair and honest analysis of the video game industry. But defending myself against this lawsuit unfortunately requires resources well beyond my current means. That’s why I’m asking for your help. Your contributions will go DIRECTLY towards legal fees, ensuring that I can mount a strong defense against these absurd claims and protect not only my reputation but also my family’s safety.
This case isn’t just about me. It’s about all gamers, standing up against the misuse of the legal system to bully and silence independent voices working tirelessly to improve the quality of gaming. Together, we will fight back and send a message that frivolous lawsuits like this have no place in a free and fair society.
Thank you for your support,
Smash JT
Fight the good fight and I better see a counter suit comming regarding doxxing or SLAP laws.
This Donation is Courtesy of The Reality Based Community, Founded By Ryan Roger Athay, Happy New Year Smash & Best of Luck To You From The Reality Based Community in 2025 & Beyond
you got this bro
Give that whack job and her crack pot legal team a healthy dose of reality. We will never let you be used as a stepping stone for their insane agenda! God speed to you and your family!
Hope it helps Brother! My prayers are with you.
Give em' hell. Freedom cost's a buck oh nine!
The brilliant star lends his support!
Giving to support a great member of the gaming community!
Here Moses. I heard about your situation thanks to ENDYMIONtv on Youtube. It's not a lot, but here a little support. Do not bend the knee before those kind of people. NEVER.
Time to shut down these extremists. Can't wait for the day when they either stop being so insane or just leave the rest of the world alone
