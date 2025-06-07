Homeschool Fundraiser

Goal:
USD $1,000
Raised:
USD $715
Campaign funds will be received by samantha bravoco
Hello! We are a group of homeschoolers out of New Hampshire and Massachusetts. We are fundraising for our upcoming 2025/26 school year. Our funds go directly to renting a classroom once a week so that our kids can learn together and create lasting bonds and memories! As well as fieldtrips, school dances, and holiday events. We appreciate your support!! <3
Happy field trip days
This is a great idea!
