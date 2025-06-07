Campaign Image
Campaign Image
Campaign Image
Campaign Image
Campaign Image
Campaign Image

Homeschool Fundraiser

Goal:

 USD $1,000

Raised:

 USD $715

Campaign created by samantha bravoco

Campaign funds will be received by samantha bravoco

Homeschool Fundraiser

Hello! We are a group of homeschoolers out of New Hampshire and Massachusetts. We are fundraising for our upcoming 2025/26 school year. Our funds go directly to renting a classroom once a week so that our kids can learn together and create lasting bonds and memories! As well as fieldtrips, school dances, and holiday events. We appreciate your support!! <3

Recent Donations
Show:
M GBriel
$ 20.00 USD
1 month ago

Jen
$ 25.00 USD
1 month ago

Lindsay Garside
$ 50.00 USD
1 month ago

Jillian Conway
$ 50.00 USD
1 month ago

Megan Carlow
$ 20.00 USD
1 month ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 50.00 USD
1 month ago

Christine Conway
$ 50.00 USD
1 month ago

Tom Carlow
$ 100.00 USD
1 month ago

Happy field trip days

Marybeth LoSauro
$ 50.00 USD
1 month ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 150.00 USD
1 month ago

Erin Hunter
$ 100.00 USD
1 month ago

Courtney Conway
$ 50.00 USD
1 month ago

This is a great idea!

Updates

Follow this campaign to get email notifications when the campaign owner posts an update.

Prayer Requests

Click the Pray button to let the campaign owner know you are praying for them.

GiveSendGo

The place where help and hope go hand in hand.

Start a GiveSendGoSupport GiveSendGo