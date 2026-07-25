SMALL VETERAN FARMERS NEED HELP!

My husband and I bought a farm last year and had high hopes to turn it into our dream. We want to grow crops and raise animals to feed our family and support our local community. We both served in the military and retired in 2022. I recently had to stop my nursing job due to chest pain that led to 4 stents at the age of 53! I was shocked to learn that I will have to pay thousands in co-pays even as a retired veteran. We are in desperate need of infrastructure, a well and septic are the bare minimum. We also have 4 children living at home and 2 in college. We are looking for a hand up, not a hand out. When we are able get an agricultural building, water and sewer we could really build our dream. Once established we will be a regenerative farm providing high quality produce, eggs and poultry at resonable prices. Also provide outreach to the community to learn about land conservation and farming. We will get there eventually on our own but it seems hopeless at thisnpoint with our age and health concerns. Any help or advice would be most appreciated.