Small embroidery business

Hello, my name is Kerry McGhee and I am a sewing and embroidery enthusiast. I am looking for help buying a new multi-needle embroidery machine and supplies I may need, so I can start my business. Right now I have a flat bed single needle and it’s just not enough to handle a lot of orders. This has been a dream of mine for the past few years and I’ve hit a rough patch in trying to get the money up on my own, I am currently not able to work due to my chronic back and shoulder pain. So, this is how I make money once in a while, I’ve missed out on opportunities because I don’t have the equipment I need to get the job done. Thank you and God bless. Example of my work in photo.