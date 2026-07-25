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Small Business Startup - Dirtbag Can Cleaners

Goal$10,000 USD
Raised$0 USD

Fundraiser created byRyan Webb

Fundraiser funds will be received by Dirtbag Can Cleaners

Small Business Startup - Dirtbag Can Cleaners

Hi, my name is Ryan, and I'm the owner of Dirtbag Can Cleaners, a locally owned trash can and dumpster cleaning business serving York County, Nebraska.

Most people don't think much about their trash cans—until they smell them. Dirty trash cans collect bacteria, mold, insects, maggots, and odors that most homeowners simply don't have the equipment to remove. That's where we come in. We professionally clean, sanitize, and deodorize residential trash cans and commercial dumpsters, helping create cleaner, healthier homes and businesses.

This business is more than just a way to earn a living—it's an opportunity to build something meaningful for my family. My wife and I recently welcomed our beautiful daughter, Charlotte, into the world, and becoming a father has given me even more motivation to create a stable future through honest, hard work.

Like many small business owners, getting started has been the biggest challenge. Commercial-grade equipment, a service trailer, water tanks, pressure washing equipment, and startup supplies require a significant investment before we can reach our full potential. That's why I'm asking for your help.

Every dollar raised will go directly toward growing Dirtbag Can Cleaners, including:

  1. Commercial pressure washing equipment
  2. Service trailer
  3. Water tanks and filtration system
  4. Cleaning and sanitizing equipment
  5. Safety equipment and supplies
  6. Marketing and customer outreach
  7. Business operating expenses during startup

My goal isn't simply to start a business—it's to build one that serves our community for years to come. I want Dirtbag Can Cleaners to become the trusted local company families and businesses call when they want a cleaner, healthier property. As we grow, I also hope to create jobs and give back to the same community that's supporting us today.

If you're unable to donate, you can still make a huge difference by sharing this fundraiser with your friends, family, and social media. Every share helps us reach someone who believes in supporting hardworking small business owners.

Thank you for taking the time to read our story and for considering supporting our journey. My family and I are incredibly grateful for every donation, every share, and every word of encouragement.


Together, we can prove that even the dirtiest jobs can help build something beautiful.

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