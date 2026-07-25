Hi everyone,





My name is Lexie, and I'm writing this on behalf of someone who means so much to me.





If you've ever had the privilege of tasting one of her gourmet cookies, cakes, cupcakes, charcuterie boards, or homemade meals, then you've already experienced the love she pours into everything she creates. What started as a small dream from her kitchen slowly grew into something beautiful.





After years of hard work, long nights, and believing in herself, she took the biggest leap of faith-she left the security of her full-time job to follow her passion and become a full-time chef.





For her, food has never just been about feeding people. It's about bringing comfort, creating memories, celebrating life's biggest moments, and putting smiles on people's faces. She truly has a gift.





I've watched her build this business from the ground up with nothing but determination, grit, and an incredible work ethic. Every order, every event, every late night has been another step toward the dream she's worked so hard to achieve.





Then, just as everything was beginning to fall into place, life threw her an unimaginable setback.





She was involved in an accident, and her vehicle was totaled.





As a single mom and a small business owner, her vehicle isn't just transportation-it's her livelihood. It's how she delivers orders, shops for ingredients, serves her customers, and provides for her family. Despite everything she's facing, she hasn't stopped showing up. She continues to work every single day, doing everything she can to keep her dream alive.





If you know her, you know she's the last person to ask anyone for help. She carries the weight of the world on her shoulders with grace and strength. That's exactly why I'm asking on her behalf.





If you're able to say a prayer, share this post, offer words of encouragement, support her business, or help point her in the right direction, it would mean more than you know. Every act of kindness-big or small-has the power to make a difference.





Small businesses are built on passion, sacrifice, and community. Right now, she could use all three.





Thank you for taking the time to read her story. Thank you for believing in people who chase their dreams despite the obstacles. And thank you for showing that even in difficult seasons, kindness still exists.





Please keep her and her family in your prayers. Together, we can remind her that she doesn't have to carry this burden alone. ❤️🙏🏻🙌🏻