Sly's New Home: A Bigger Tank

This is Sly, my 3-year-old Leachianus gecko. He came to me after being fed only baby food and fruit for years. Since switching him to a proper growth formula and insects, he's been thriving and putting on size, but his current 65-gallon tall tank is now too small.





He keeps trying to come out and explore, so I'm raising funds for a bigger adult enclosure so he can climb and move more naturally. Your support would mean so much to Sly. Thank you for considering helping him!