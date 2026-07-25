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Slovakia Missions Trip

Goal$2,150 USD
Raised$700 USD

Fundraiser created byRyan McMillin

Fundraiser funds will be received by Ryan McMillin

Slovakia Missions Trip

I hope you’re all doing well! I’m excited to share an opportunity that I’ve been given this summer and invite you to be a part of it with me.

From July 1st to July 27th, I will be traveling to Slovakia to serve at a series of youth camps. These camps are designed to create a fun, encouraging environment where young people can build friendships, grow in confidence, and hear about faith in a meaningful and personal way. I’ll be helping with activities, supporting camp leaders, and connecting with students throughout the month.

This trip is something I feel truly called to be a part of. It’s an opportunity not only to serve others, but also to grow personally through new experiences, challenges, and relationships. My hope is to be a positive influence in the lives of the youth we encounter and to share encouragement and compassion with everyone I meet.

As I prepare for this journey, I would deeply appreciate your support in two ways:

First, I would be grateful for your prayers—for safe travel, good health, and meaningful connections during the camps. Please also pray for the youth attending, that they would feel valued, supported, and inspired.

Second, if you feel led to support financially, there are costs associated with travel, lodging, and camp participation. Any contribution, big or small, would mean so much and help make this mission possible.

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