Slivinski- party of 4! Adoption





We’re growing our family through adoption—and we are incredibly grateful and excited for what God is doing in this season.

Adoption has been on our hearts for a long time, but this journey became especially personal when my husband had the opportunity to stay at an orphanage in Peru during a missions trip. The experience deeply impacted him, and since then, we haven’t been able to ignore the calling we feel to open our home to a child (or children) from there. Especially now since I have ALSO been on missions in Peru and stayed at the very same orphanage

As a Christian family, our faith is at the center of this decision. We believe this step is an act of obedience and love, and we are trusting God as we move forward.

Adoption, especially internationally, comes with significant costs—agency fees, legal expenses, and travel—that add up quickly. We are actively saving, making sacrifices, and doing everything we can on our end, but we also know we can’t do it completely alone.

If you feel led to support us—whether through giving, prayer, or simply sharing our story—we would be incredibly thankful.

More than anything, we ask for your prayers as we walk this journey. Thank you for being part of our story and for loving alongside us.



