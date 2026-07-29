Parkinsons Warrior Film Fundraiser

Nelson Sleno: The Warrior’s Battle Against the Darkness

My name is Dan. I am an independent filmmaker, and more importantly, the son of Nelson Sleno—a National Champion powerlifter, teacher, author, and a 25-year veteran of the battle against Parkinson’s Disease (PD).

The Warrior’s Battle History: Diagnosed at 48, Nelson refused to let 'The Darkness' win. Over the last two decades, he has published two books—Shaking Hands and Beyond Shaking Hands—and continued to dominate the powerlifting stage, winning first place in his category as recently as 2016. Whether he was teaching Special Education at Robert F. Hall or busking with his harmonica in town, or performing at the Orangeville Blues and Jazz Festival, Nelson has been an immovable force in his community. In Orangeville, it is hard to find a long-time resident who hasn’t felt his presence.

Throughout his life, Nelson was the one providing the strength. He spent his career teaching students with disabilities including degenerative diseases, and after his own diagnosis, he spent over a decade volunteering at Headwaters Hospital—supporting new friends who were reaching the end of their own journeys with Parkinson’s. Now, as his own battle intensifies, it is time we honour his legacy and return the favour.

The Mission: In August 2023, against medical advice and my own concerns for his safety, my father insisted on participating in the Pedaling for Parkinson’s charity ride. We captured incredible, professional footage of that journey—the falls, the 40 km ride, and his powerful speeches. I promised him then that I would tell his story.

Today, life has caught up. Nelson’s health is deteriorating; the physical strength of a champion is yielding to the cognitive decline and delusions that make PD a disease that affects the entire family. As an independent filmmaker, I simply do not have the resources to finish this project on my own while balancing the realities of life and caregiving. This story needs to be told now, while he can still see the impact of his legacy—but I need the community's help to bring it to the finish line professionally.

Why I Am Raising $15,000: I am seeking to complete a 20–30 minute documentary that celebrates my father’s life while bringing raw, honest awareness to the realities of Parkinson's, with a touch of comedy, as Nelson – a lifelong performer – would insist… Your support will go directly toward:

Production & Crew: Compensating professional collaborators to ensure festival-grade quality. We are filming interviews with Nelson’s lifelong friends, community pillars, and a range of medical experts—from top Parkinson’s researchers to holistic specialists. We are also planning to involve Nelson in key charity events this year to complete his 'hero’s story' and continue his mission of raising funds for Parkinson’s research. We have some creative, ambitious ideas to help him cross yet another finish line, and your support makes those moments possible.

Post-Production: High-end editing, colour grading, and professional sound mixing to bring archival footage and new footage to life, alongside the production of Nelson’s own harmonica performances.

Quality of Life: A portion of the funds will be used to provide Nelson with specialized accessible technology, such as a smartphone designed for Parkinson’s patients, to help him stay connected with his community as his physical limitations increase.

Giving Back: 10% of all funds raised will be donated directly to Parkinson’s research. Furthermore, a portion of all future film proceeds will continue to support the PD community after the goals of this film’s productions are met.

Join the Fight. This isn't just a film about a disease; it’s a film about a man who refuses to admit defeat. By donating, you are helping me preserve a warrior's message for those still fighting in the dark.



For any questions, you can contact me at dansleno3030@gmail.com