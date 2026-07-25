Sleepout to raise money for the YMCA homeless

Every night in Lincolnshire people are sleeping on our streets, our doorways, and in places they feel unsafe and unseen. In the UK in 2024, 1,611 individuals experiencing homelessness died, 11 of which were infants. These are not faceless statistics; they are lives cut short. The YMCA Nomad centre Lincs costs half a million pounds a year to keep open and run, it relies heavily on donations. In order to raise money a group of us will be spending a night sleeping outdoors with just cardboard for shelter. Your donation could help save somebodys life