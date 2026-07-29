Sleepless in Everett

Hi 👋 my name is Kelsey, I am in desperate need of prayers and financial help. About 6 months ago I was served an illegal eviction. I complied with the eviction because I had no other choice , I couldn't afford a lawyer. At that same time the government had shut down purging all funding to other agencies. My Social security benefits were taken from me ( permanent benefits we don't know why and have gotten no where with ssi and my car broke down. I have 7 years clean this fall from alcohol, while battling liver failure, I'm thankful to be in remission currently.Last week the car was towed losing my only transport, and shelter and job. I have two cats , they are my esa animals and I do not want to part with them. As of tomorrow at noon I will be on the streets. I don't do drugs , I'm a hard worker and I have never felt further from hope. This is my God shot if you will. I also take care of my elderly mom , who cannot walk more than 50 yards , who also is diabetic with no insulin. I need to find immediate shelter , a car and possibly a foster situation for our cats until we find housing. I'm asking for prayer, God can move this mountain for us , I know he can and will. I am asking for any and all support to help us secure a place .God bless you all.