Help This Trafficking Victim Slay The Beast

▪ This campaign will help cover living, legal and medical costs for Rachel. This is critical to her survival and safety.

▪ It will also support her Survivor Sponsorship Program, which is designed to uplift the whole survivor community!

➡ For every donation of $125+ (£100+) made to this fundraiser, Rachel will allocate it to a trauma survivor to cover the costs of volunteer healing support from her.

My name is Rachel. I was born into this world trafficked. For many generations, my family has been part of a multinational trafficking network. Despite facilitating deep healing for myself & emotionally transcending much of the trauma, at age 35, the crimes still continue.



Every time I try to report my trafficking or any other crime to the police, I am mocked, ignored and subjected to police abuse. My video of egregious police abuse that I captured was reported on in the news.

With absolutely no accountability by the police or government, I am trapped in a death sentence. I am trapped in a cycle of violent trafficking, with my life constantly in danger.

THIS IS A REVOLUTION

I’m here to slay the beast! I’ve no doubt I’ve been put through all of this in order to expose it and pursue justice. I’ve been blessed with so much damning evidence. But for as long as I am scrambling for safety and basic needs every day, I cannot do anything with my evidence. My life is also increasingly at risk each day and I am continuously at my breaking point with the near-death conditions: sleeping on the street, not eating for days at a time, and failing health.

The tragic realities of pervasive human trafficking must be brought to light. The perpetrators must be brought to justice. Only with community support will I survive to help expose it and hold the guilty accountable. I appreciate your activism and financial support. It is the difference between life and death for me.

Any amount you can contribute is meaningful and appreciated. Even $6 / £5 adds up.

$6 = food for a whole day or a bus ride to safety

The monthly goal of $800 equals £1600. This will enable me to :

◾ Access a semblance of stability and safety (i.e. food, shelter) so that I can pursue the bigger matters such as...

◾ Obtaining a lawyer(s). I am pursuing legal justice in a number of cases, and also require an asylum lawyer to regulate my immigration status.

◾ Getting more of my story into the media-- where power of the people is initiated

◾ Access healthcare for chronic issues caused by long term abuse and destitute conditions





IF YOU WANT A WORLD WITHOUT ABUSE, YOU HAVE A ROLE IN CREATING IT

We are each being called out of passivity and into battle. Will YOU answer the warrior’s call? Please remember to share this fundraiser.

THANK YOU so much for your support. 🙏🏼💗

Your support helps MANY other victims of trafficking as I pursue legal justice and continue to expose the criminals and debauched system. Let's tear down the system together! 🔥💗🔥

