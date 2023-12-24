Help This Trafficking Victim Slay The Beast

Monthly Goal:
USD $800
Total Raised:
USD $2,426
Raised this month:
USD $0
Campaign funds will be received by Rachel Caruso
▪ This campaign will help cover living, legal and medical costs for Rachel. This is critical to her survival and safety.
▪ It will also support her Survivor Sponsorship Program, which is designed to uplift the whole survivor community!
➡ For every donation of $125+ (£100+) made to this fundraiser, Rachel will allocate it to a trauma survivor to cover the costs of volunteer healing support from her.
»»————- ★ ————-««
My name is Rachel. I was born into this world trafficked. For many generations, my family has been part of a multinational trafficking network. Despite facilitating deep healing for myself & emotionally transcending much of the trauma, at age 35, the crimes still continue.
Every time I try to report my trafficking or any other crime to the police, I am mocked, ignored and subjected to police abuse. My video of egregious police abuse that I captured was reported on in the news.
With absolutely no accountability by the police or government, I am trapped in a death sentence. I am trapped in a cycle of violent trafficking, with my life constantly in danger.
THIS IS A REVOLUTION
I’m here to slay the beast! I’ve no doubt I’ve been put through all of this in order to expose it and pursue justice. I’ve been blessed with so much damning evidence. But for as long as I am scrambling for safety and basic needs every day, I cannot do anything with my evidence. My life is also increasingly at risk each day and I am continuously at my breaking point with the near-death conditions: sleeping on the street, not eating for days at a time, and failing health.
The tragic realities of pervasive human trafficking must be brought to light. The perpetrators must be brought to justice. Only with community support will I survive to help expose it and hold the guilty accountable. I appreciate your activism and financial support. It is the difference between life and death for me.
Any amount you can contribute is meaningful and appreciated. Even $6 / £5 adds up.
$6 = food for a whole day or a bus ride to safety
The monthly goal of $800 equals £1600. This will enable me to :
◾ Access a semblance of stability and safety (i.e. food, shelter) so that I can pursue the bigger matters such as...
◾ Obtaining a lawyer(s). I am pursuing legal justice in a number of cases, and also require an asylum lawyer to regulate my immigration status.
◾ Getting more of my story into the media-- where power of the people is initiated
◾ Access healthcare for chronic issues caused by long term abuse and destitute conditions
IF YOU WANT A WORLD WITHOUT ABUSE, YOU HAVE A ROLE IN CREATING IT
We are each being called out of passivity and into battle. Will YOU answer the warrior’s call? Please remember to share this fundraiser.
THANK YOU so much for your support. 🙏🏼💗
Your support helps MANY other victims of trafficking as I pursue legal justice and continue to expose the criminals and debauched system.
Let's tear down the system together! 🔥💗🔥
"This is Cindy Dillsworth, who's been publicly called out as 1 of my rapists & traffickers, using my campaign to stalk &harass me. See campaign update." By Rachel Caruso
"Thank you so much! Your contribution has also served as a sponsorship to help multiple other trauma survivors receive healing services from myself. 🙌" By Rachel Caruso
"Thank you so much for your support! It really makes all the difference for me. God bless! 🙌🏼" By Rachel Caruso
December 24th, 2023
Merry Christmas, everyone. ✨
"A rising tide lifts all boats." Let's do this together!
👇🏼👇🏼👇🏼
About a month ago, GiveSendGo notified me that my campaign was unpublished because there had been no recent donations. I was permitted to re-publish it, but it will be automatically unpublished if there are no further donations by February 23rd.
Please help me save my campaign, so that it is still available to support my anti-trafficking cause.
A donation of any size is appreciated and meaningful. 🙏🏼
However, through my sponsorship program,I will give all donations of $125+ to another survivor(s), to help fund their access to support services.
Update on my cause:
Due to organized stalking, it hasn't been safe for me to disclose what I've actually been dealing with this past year. I can say now, that for most of this year, I lived on the street. It was only by transcending fear and tapping into my intuition for every moment that by the grace of God, I survived. However, my current situation is still not good.
At the same time, I experienced a major life change, which I can't detail for security reasons. There's been a lot at once.
YOU CAN HELP. 🙌🏼
Any size donation will support me in this silent battle, working behind the scenes to dismantle human trafficking.
Remember, with any donations of $125+, that money will also go to supporting other trauma & trafficking survivors' accessing healing support with myself. This would be an amazing Christmas gift, impacting the lives of multiple survivors!
Thank you for your support and generosity! May we all share in the amplified blessings of this Christmas season!
August 8th, 2023
Some good news 🙌🏼
The fraudulent disputes Cindy Dillsworth, one of my rapists/traffickers made against this campaign (see previous updates) have been settled in my favor.
I'm really grateful I won't be OWING money to my own fundraiser because of the perpetrator's fraud.
Cindy is now banned from the campaign and the campaign slate is cleared!
Your contributions are welcomed and will support me in surviving and eventually thriving in my purpose to expose and END organized abuse. Your support has a ripple effect for all the other trafficking survivors we share this planet with. Thank you! 💗
And don't forget about my Survivor Sponsorship Program - every donation of $125+ will be allocated to one or more trauma survivors, so they can continue receiving healing ssupport from myself. In other words, I share your donations with multiple other survivors in need.
July 13th, 2023
April 28th, 2023
Thank you to the first and only donor to this campaign so far! Your contribution has made a difference!
Unfortunately my struggle since being trafficked out of America in 2015 by Teal Swan & her cult has only increased since January of this year. I've struggled in more ways than I've publicly disclosed, as to protect myself from the organized stalking.
Every time I've thought I've reached the bottom, it falls out and I'm at a new low.
This has actually caused me to double down my efforts. I've simply adapted to new levels of lack and am pushing forward. I'm working hard solo behind the scenes on large projects that may take years, but have the potential for significant influence. I'm also very focused on directly helping other people who are currently being victimized through trafficking/ritual abuse, to heal and establish their freedom. A rising tide lifts all boats!
Your contributions to this campaign ripple out to many other victims and survivors!
Lastly, I unfortunately have to address one of my rapists and traffickers using this campaign to stalk & harass me (ergo they have not been acknowledged here as a donor).
Cindy Dillsworth, my biological mother and one of my worst abusers throughout life has used anything I post on social media to harass me, including fundraisers (see photo). I've publicly called her out on this every time and she's been blocked from multiple PayPal accounts and my Patreon. If I had the ability to block her on GiveSendGo I would, but I've contacted customer support and they said they do not block donors. She's even set up her harassment money to be recurring every month, so that her stalking campaign is a little easier on her!
So. As I've said before Cindy, NO ONE WANTS YOUR BLOOD MONEY.
Every incident of contact is recorded and filed as harassment, stalking and conspiracy for human trafficking.
Back to the legitimate supporters here: Thank you for helping me slay the beast! Only together will we end human trafficking!
